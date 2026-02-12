The Philadelphia Eagles are a team resting dangerously close to the proverbial cliff heading into the 2026 NFL calendar year.

On one hand, they just won the Super Bowl in 2025, securing their third trip to the big game in the last decade and their first-ever win under Nick Sirianni. They have a Super Bowl MVP who was just honored as a legend of the game at this year's Big Game, the best defensive coordinator in all of football, and one of the most talented rosters in the NFC, even if they could lose a few players over the next few months in free agency.

And yet, the Eagles also just came off of a really disheartening season where their offense was brutal, their locker room had issues, and they couldn't secure a premier offensive coordinator to right the ship despite their Super Bowl odds. Vic Fangio nearly retired, the duo Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson still might, and even if they have an A+ plus offseason, if the team doesn't at least make it to the NFC Championship game, Sirianni might just be fired despite having the best winning percentage in franchise history.

Needless to say, the Eagles have very little margin for error heading into 2026, but if they really want to get things back on track, there are a few major trades that could theoretically be on the table which have the potential to shake things up in a major way heading into the fall. If Howie Roseman wants to put his team back on track, turn the proverbial corner and get the Eagles out of their heads and back too their winning ways, he has a chance to do just that, either by moving on from players who are no longer passing the vibes check, or by adding all-heart contributors who will supercharge a team that felt sluggish at times in 2025.

The Eagles could change their entire offense by trading AJ Brown

Fans have been asking for AJ Brown to be traded for quite some time now, but for most of the 2025 season, the arguments never really hit the mark.

Does Brown get upset if he isn't fed the ball early and often? Yes. Does he seem to value individual success over team accomplishments? Yes, that seems to be the case as well. And will Brown almost certainly complain if the Eagles' passing game struggles again this fall, even if they are putting up points and winning games under Sean Mannion's leadership? Yes, if the last few years are of any indication, the Eagles will almost certainly have to watch Brown send out tweets, talk on streams, and post in his IG stories the sort of cryptic musings that send the internet into a tizzy for a week.

And yet, in the Wild Card Round of the 2026 NFL Playoffs, Brown really didn't help the Eagles win but actually played a major part in their eventual loss, dropping balls that players of his caliber are expected to haul in on the regular to lead to an unfortunate early-round exit at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Brown looked disinterested coming off the line and refused to put his body on the line for tough catches that could have changed the outcome of the game.

If that was just one bad game, then Brown would be afforded some begrudging grace from a fanbase that expects excellence but appreciates effort, but because it was the cherry on top of an overall disappointing season, it couldn't be simply written off as a poor performance.

Fortunately, Brown remains a very in-demand player around the NFL, with multiple fanbases potentially willing to happily hand over a later first-round pick to place the veteran pass catcher on their roster.

With a growing number of holes on their offense, including a need for fresh position players on offense, a long-term hole at CB2 next to Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, and the every present search for young talent in the trenches, would the Eagles be willing to trade Brown now for five years of a young player and potentially another mid-round pick to sweeten the pot? It's really hard to say, but if Roseman wants to get aggressive and feels confident about his evaluation of the 2026 class, if a player he likes begins to fall in the first round, who knows? Maybe Brown could be traded on draft night for the second time in his career.

Maxx Crosby could provide elite edge play on almost every down

If the Eagles are going to trade for an edge rusher, which they almost did with Micah Parsons before the season and eventually accomplished by acquiring Jaelan Phillips for a third-round pick, he has to be a special player.

On paper, Philadelphia's defense is one of the cheapest units in the NFL, with only one regular starter in 2025 on ten figure contract in Zack Baun, but it's about to get very expensive very quickly, with DeJean, Mitchell, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, and Jordan Davis all needing new contracts before the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Fortunately, there is one player on the proverbial trade block who can contribute like two and won't cost as much as, say, Myles Garrett to acquire in long-time Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crowby.

Widely celebrated for his passion, Crosby is also one of the NFL's true ironmen, recording 6,449 defensive snaps over his seven seasons in the NFL, including five seasons where he logged at least 900 snaps in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025. Crosby is an effective run stuffer, which is vital in Fangio's defense, can line up all over the defensive front, and best of all, actually gets home on the rush, recording 69.5 sacks over his seven seasons, including four seasons with at least 10.

Considering how bad the Raiders have been over his tenure, Crosby's efforts are somehow more impressive.

With Crosby capable of holding down one side of the defensive line for more or less every snap, the Eagles could rotate in Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt as their Edge 2 and 3, and remain incredibly effective up front at all times.

What would it cost to acquire Crosby? Probably a Day 2 pick at minimum unless he makes things dificult for new head coach Klint Kubiak and company, but considering the Raiders need offense bad, who knows, maybe they would be willing to swap out Crosby for Brown and turn a player who has one foot out the door into a edge rushing demon who is willing to play 1,000 snaps for a Raiders team with wins totals in the low single digits. If any player on the trade block screams Philly favorite, it has to be Crosby and his blue-collar, lunch-pail attitude.