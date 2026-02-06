Philadelphia Eagles football has long been intertwined with top-notch offensive line play, but the franchise's identity could undergo a huge makeover following the latest developments. Beloved OL coach Jeff Stoutland is leaving after more than a decade manning the trenches, causing many fans to wonder how the unit could look moving forward. Well, they may have just gotten their answer, and it is not going to please them. Both Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson could retire this offseason, per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane dropped the news on his podcast, “unCovering the Birds,” thrusting the city into a state of great uneasiness. The longtime reporter said he believes Johnson will play one more season, but Stoutland's departure could change his timetable. The 27-year-old Dickerson “may be even more of a question mark,” according to McLane.

These 6-foot-6 behemoths have each been crucial components of the Eagles' recent success.

Would the Eagles be able to replace Lane Johnson?

Johnson, a two-time Super bowl champion and two-time First-Team All-Pro, has reliably occupied right tackle since 2013. There have been plenty of game-changing players who rolled into town, but the former No. 4 overall draft pick is one of the men most responsible for Philly's rise to prominence. He allowed zero sacks in 262 pass-blocks snaps this past season, per Pro Football Focus.

But he will turn 36 years old in May. Moreover, Johnson endured plenty of wear and tear in 2025, missing the final two months of the campaign due to a Lisfranc injury. He is already weighing his options, so there is no telling how the Stoutland news will influence his decision-making process.

“In terms of Lane and his future, here’s what I can say: He’s definitely not sure if he’s coming back or not, is the impression I get,” Jeff McLane said, per Michael David Smith. “You would think maybe this would make it a little less likely. When you’re looking at retirement, it’s, ‘Can my body do it again? Do I want to do it again?' Lane has a very high standard for himself.”

Landon Dickerson has been a key presence

Dickerson has only had five years to forge a lasting bond with Philadelphia, but he has certainly made them count. The three-time Pro Bowler has brought stability to the left guard position, playing a huge role in Saquon Barkley's historic 2024-25 season. Dickerson was not as healthy or sharp as he has been in the past, though, and the Eagles' running game/offense scuffled as a result.

Despite suffering a meniscus injury in August and dealing with an ankle issue later on, the 2021 second-rounder played in 16 of a possible 18 games during the campaign. He could be reaching his breaking point, however. Dickerson signed a four-year, $84 million contract extension in March of 2024, so he may have a tough choice to make.

If Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson opt for retirement, Eagles fans will be crushed. They will then express gratitude for all the pain these two athletes endured while boosting the squad's O-Line to the pinnacle of the sport. Then, they will find a reason to cuss out head coach Nick Sirianni. And so the cycle continues.