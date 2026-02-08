The Philadelphia Eagles were on top of the NFL at this time a year ago, taking home their second Super Bowl with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Things didn't go according to plan during the 2025 season, however, and now there are a lot of questions to be answered in the City of Brotherly Love.

Perhaps the biggest of those questions surrounds star wide receiver A.J. Brown. Brown is one of the best players in football when healthy and engaged, but he has been going back and forth with the team all season, taking veiled shots in the media about needing the ball more. All of that has led to trade speculation with Brown's name around the league.

It still remains to be seen whether Brown actually will be moved this offseason, or whether he even wants to be moved. He hasn't outright said that he would like to go somewhere else, but his relationship with the team is reportedly still a little rocky, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“A.J. Brown’s situation with the Eagles is still unresolved, but his relationship with the team remains somewhat tenuous,” Russini wrote. “From what I’m hearing, substantial conversations about his future have not yet taken place, but expect talks to ramp up around the NFL combine in two weeks.”

Brown was still able to hit the 1,000-yard mark in 2025, catching 78 balls for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. However, a lot of his targets were on quick throws underneath and didn't come within the natural flow of the offense, as evidenced by his career-low 12.1 yards per reception.

The price to acquire a talent like Brown will undoubtedly be high on the trade market, but it could be a worthwhile one for anybody trying to juice up their passing game. There are very few physical talents in the NFL like Brown, who has the ability to dominate corners on the outside with his sheer size, strength and speed.

If he does end up back in Philly, he and Jalen Hurts will have to get on the same page heading into next season under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. Until it is resolved, however, Brown's situation will be the biggest story surrounding this Eagles team.