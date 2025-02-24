With the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, the Philadelphia Eagles are about to load up on new talent to help them mount an arduous defense of their latest Lombardi Trophy.

That's right, while the Birds will be returning most of their starters from 2024, they do have a few holes that need to be addressed, especially with cost-controlled pieces that can remain on cheap deals for the next few years.

But who should the Eagles pick? Well, the fine folks over at Pro Football Network have a draft simulator that provides a glimpse into how things could happen, including the potential for Philly to trade down and load up on even more assets.

Pick 57. Princely Umanmielen , Edge Ole Miss

Trade!

As the title suggested, the PFN simulator has the ability to trade picks, and much like in 2018, the last time the Eagles had the 32nd overall pick in the NFL draft, Howie Roseman has decided to forgo closing out the round with a selection of his own – while forgoing the fifth-year option that goes with it – to accumulate more assets in the team-building equation.

Fortunately, at pick 57, one of the three selections Roseman amassed in the deal alongside pick 74 and pick 113, the Eagles landed a player they likely would have considered in the first round in Ole Miss edge rusher Princely Umanmielen.

A long, speedy edge rusher with an athletic build and an eye for the quarterback, Umanmielen looks like an ideal upside play alongside Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, and Bryce Huff – assuming he isn't traded – with the potential to earn important snaps right from the jump.

Princely Umanmielen possesses the physical tools and flashes of technical brilliance that suggest star potential. With natural bend, strength, and length, he has the traits of a disruptive pass rusher. While consistency has been elusive, his late-career surge hints at untapped upside. If he can put it all together at the next level, Umanmielen has the foundation to develop into a force on the defensive front.

Originally joining Ole Miss in 2024 after three alright seasons at Florida, Umanmielen broke out in 2024, recording 10.5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for a loss, and 37 tackles during his final collegiate season. Standing 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, if Umanmielen turns in elite testing numbers at the combine, he likely won't still be on the board at pick 57, or maybe even pick 32, if he can run a sub-4.5 40 time.

Pick 64. Emery Jones, Offensive Tackle, LSU

With Philadelphia's biggest short-term need addressed, the PFN simulator turned an eye to the future in Emery Jones, who played some darn good football for LSU.

A right tackle who bookended a line opposite future first-round pick Kelvin Banks Jr., Jones may not earn accolades as his soon-to-be former teammate, but he more than makes up for that perception with a combination of measurables and production. Standing 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, Jones only allowed three sacks over the past two seasons over 1,567 and even logged some snaps outside of his chosen position, including three at left tackle and 33 more at right guard, according to PFF.

Emery Jones Jr. has the physical tools and natural length to succeed at the next level, with the flexibility to absorb contact and keep defenders at bay. While his skill set currently projects best on the interior, his athleticism and the league's need for quality tackles make him an intriguing developmental prospect. With time behind established starters, he has the potential to refine his game and maximize his versatility in the NFL.

While the Eagles are set at right tackle for as long as Lane Johnson wants to keep playing, the day will eventually come when he calls it a career, and Philadelphia has to replace one of their Pro Bowl stalwarts. Fortunately, Jones may be able to take a page out of Mekhi Becton's playbook and cross-train at right guard until that day comes, competing with Tyler Steen for the spot next to Cam Jurgens. Call it a depth play, but Jones may very well be the best player available for the Eagles at pick 64, and PFN is wise to place him on the roster.

Pick 74. Isaiah Bond , Wide Receiver, Texas

Onto the second pick handed to Philadelphia from the Panthers in their trade up – for Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts, if you are wondering – the Eagles secure a new playmaker for Jalen Hurts to work with in Isaiah Bond, the former five-star wide receiver who transferred to Texas after a run with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Though Bond didn't do much statistically during his time catching passes from Quin Ewers, his player profile more than makes up for it, with the potential for the Longhorns burner to run a 4.3 at the combine in Indianapolis.

Bond is one of the nation's top wide receivers with first-round potential. Despite modest stats since transferring to Alabama—510 yards and five touchdowns—film shows his production has been limited by quarterback play. Quinn Ewers has missed chances to capitalize on Bond’s elite separation skills. Bond’s game-breaking speed and elusiveness make him a dangerous playmaker when given opportunities.

While it's hard to be too critical about the Eagles' offense in 2024, as they did win the Super Bowl relying on a hard-nosed style of ground and pound rushing, one aspect that was sorely missing from previous Nick Sirianni schemes was a deep threat to help take the top off of opposing defenses, with Quez Watkins moving to the Pittsburgh Steelers and John Ross failing to live up to his former hype after coming out of retirement.

Could the Eagles opt to address speed at the WR3 spot with a veteran free agent like Hollywood Brown? Sure thing, but if that role eludes them in free agency, landing Bond in the draft, especially in the third round, would be like cutting butter with a machete. Place Bond in the Jahan Dotson role, and new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo might be forced to throw the ball more than Kellen Moore by default, easing up the box for Saquon Barkley to do his damage.

Pick 96. Gunnar Helm , Tight End, Texas

And last but not least, with their own pick, the Eagles double-dipped from Steve Sarkisian's offense and landed a new tight end prospect in Gunnar Helm, a do-it-all option who could shine as a TE2 and eventual heir for Dallas Goedert.

Gunnar Helm has emerged as a reliable tight end, showcasing his ability to find separation, navigate spaces, and make challenging catches over the middle. He runs crisp routes and has dependable hands, excelling in short-to-intermediate areas while also being a threat in the red zone. Helm's versatility is evident in his contributions as both a pass protector and run blocker, enhancing his value to an offense, especially in critical situations. His well-rounded skill set and consistent performance have solidified his status as an intriguing Day 2 prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft.

After largely avoiding the position since drafting Grant Calcaterra in 2021, the Eagles finally land a legit tight end prospect from one of the deepest position groupings in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Helm has good size at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, plenty of experience, and is coming off his best season at the collegiate level, catching 60 passes for 786 yards and seven touchdowns over the team's playoff run. Give him a chance to grow and develop alongside Goedert, and who knows, maybe the Eagles will finally run more two tight end looks in 2025, which should seemingly unlock even more production from Barkley moving forward.