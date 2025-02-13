Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is now a Super Bowl champion head coach. The fiery and passionate Sirianni has had his share of critics over recent seasons, especially when the Eagles ended the 2023 season losing six of their final seven games after a 10-1 start. Some had questioned his ability to lead, while others had doubts that he could lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory.

He proved them all wrong by leading Philadelphia to a dominant 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Tight end Dallas Goedert, who has been a starter since Sirianni took over the Eagles in 2021, detailed why players love their enigmatic head coach.

“He's an incredible leader, he's got a ton of passion,” says Goedert in a one-on-one interview on behalf of his partnership with Amgen. “He loves the game, he does a great job of making sure we're ready to go out there each and every week, the details he cares about. He's a competitor, he loves to win. He loves to coach the game.”

For as much flak as Sirianni received for his head coach ability prior to winning Super Bowl LIX, he's been a winner ever since he arrived in Philadelphia. In fact, the Eagles made a surprise run to the playoffs during his debut season in 2021 with a rookie Jalen Hurts at quarterback. They've been in the playoffs every season since, advancing to the Super Bowl twice and finishing the job this season.

“He holds us to a really high standard,” says Goedert of Sirianni. “As a coach, you can appreciate it. One of the coolest things is, is how much trust he has in the players. He lets us know that when we go for it on fourth down, he says, ‘It's not because I knew I had the right call. It's because I have belief in you guys. I have faith that you guys are going to get it done.'”

The results don't lie as the Eagles have racked up a collective win-loss record of 48-20 since Sirianni's arrival. That's the second-highest total of any head coach behind the Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid, who has 52 victories.

“When your coach tells you that, when your coach has that belief in you, it just helps you rise to that next level,” says Goedert of Sirianni.

The Eagles will enjoy their first Super Bowl under Sirianni when they hold their championship parade on Friday. With that being said, they'll look to repeat as champs next season as they already enter the offseason as the favorites to win the Super Bowl.