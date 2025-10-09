Jaxson Dart's first career start versus the Philadelphia Eagles (4-1) could be far less daunting following the latest update. Second-Team All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter is inactive for Thursday night's NFC East face-off due to a heel injury, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Amid questions surrounding their offense, the reigning Super Bowl champions will have a big hole to fill on defense. The New York Giants (1-4) are averaging just 17.4 points per game (28th in NFL) and are coming off a nightmarish loss to the New Orleans Saints in which they committed turnovers on five consecutive drives, but that does not mean Philly can afford to take them lightly.

Road divisional matchups can be tricky regardless of the opponent, and Dart boasts impressive mobility. Although Carter has struggled immensely on run defense in the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign, he is still a strong presence in the middle. The Eagles depend on him to disrupt offensive lines and instill intimidation. His absence could embolden New York's coaching staff to get a bit more bold in this Week 6 battle.

Do Eagles have enough on defense right now?

NFL insider Ian Rapoport mentioned the possibility of Carter potentially being cautious following the series of injuries that have occurred on MetLife Stadium's turf. Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending knee injury while trying to catch a pass in a Sept. 28 win versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Perhaps Philly's powerhouse is worried about sustaining a big setback if he decides to play on the surface on short rest.

Fortunately for the Eagles, Carter's fellow former Georgia Bulldogs star should be playing on Thursday. Fourth-year linebacker Nakobe Dean is set to make his season debut after tearing the patellar tendon in his left knee in a playoffs win over the Green Bay Packers in January. He will try to make up for lost time and impose his will in the Meadowlands.

Conversely, Jalen Carter hopes that the long break can help him get right for next Sunday's showdown with the Minnesota Vikings. Philadelphia likely needs the 24-year-old to be at full force if it is going to win its second straight Super Bowl. He has three solo tackles, one tackle for loss and no sacks through four games this season.