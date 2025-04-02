While the Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly won the battle of the Tush Push, with the NFL tabling a vote because a potential ban doesn't have enough support, there is still one question that needs to be answered about the franchise's future: Nick Sirianni's contract.

That's right, while the Eagles are riding high as Super Bowl Champions, their leader is technically playing on the final year of the contract he signed with the team in 2021, and after some incredible success, he's looking to get paid.

Fortunately, Jeffrey Lurie knows this very well, as, at the Annual league meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, the Eagles owner let it be known that he plans to keep Sirianni around for a long time.

“Nick is going to be our coach. We don't talk publicly [about contracts], we never have, but you guys, I'm sure, will find out soon enough that Nick will be our coach going forward. He has done an outstanding job,” Lurie explained via ESPN.

“Everything that I had hoped for with Nick, he embodies, whether it's connection, intelligence in so many ways from football intelligence, emotional intelligence, managing of people, hiring of assistant coaches, growth mindset at all times.”

Originally signing a five-year, $35 million contract with the Eagles back in 2021 after a run with Frank Reich with the Indianapolis Colts, Sirianni has survived four straight offseasons with the Eagles, taking his team to the playoffs in every season at the helm and to the Super Bowl twice, first in 2023 and again back in February on the way to his first-ever win as a coach.

With three coordinators and counting from his coaching tree already signed to their own head coaching deals, including Jonathan Gannon, Shane Steichen, and Kellen Moore this past season, it's clear the NFL is buying what Sirianni is selling, and soon, he'll be doing so on a much richer contract to boot. And to think, fans were talking about replacing Sirianni with someone like Bill Belichick as recently as last spring, with fans wondering if a coach who didn't call the offense or defense was really capable of taking the team to the NFL's promised land.