The Philadelphia Eagles can celebrate a victory in the Tush Push debate, at least for now. The vote to ban the controversial play was tabled at the NFL's Annual League Meeting, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, with “further discussion needed” on the matter. The league didn't have the 24 votes needed to institute a ban, though there's still a chance for movement at the May meetings. FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reports 16 teams are currently in favor of banning the play.

A possible Tush Push ban has been arguably the biggest storyline in Florida this week, with essentially every NFL coach weighing in on it. The Green Bay Packers proposed the rule change to ban the play, and head coach Matt LaFleur expressed his desire to get rid of it on Tuesday before the vote was tabled. Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has also been a staunch supporter of a ban and even got into it with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni naturally is in favor of keeping the Tush Push, and he lobbied his former assistants coaching around the league to keep it around. Philadelphia has made the play a key weapon in recent years, using a dominant offensive line and a huge quarterback in Jalen Hurts to make it effectively unstoppable at the goal line.

While some of the complaints against the play seem to be sour grapes for being unable to stop it, proponents of the ban are trying to use the safety angle as the impetus to get rid of it. However, as of right now, there doesn't seem to be much good proof that the Tush Push is more dangerous than any normal play.

“I think somebody said something about Bart Starr running the play a long time ago. So that play's been in for a very long time. There's probably enough (injury) data on that play to get information,” Sirianni said Tuesday before the vote was tabled, per Zach Berman of PHLY.

So, while there's still a chance the Tush Push is banned in the future, it's going to take changing the mind of another quarter of the league for it to happen. Unless there's concrete evidence that comes out showing the play is legitimately more dangerous, it's tough to see this ban happening.