The Philadelphia Eagles are officially addressing their 2025 roster with NFL free agency kicking off. But that includes general manager Howie Roseman making a critical decision on a past league leader.

The Super Bowl champions will unfortunately not welcome back key punt returner Britain Covey, per NFL insider Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, Wednesday. Meirov revealed the Eagles and Roseman opted not to tender Covey's deal.

This tactic now makes Covey an unrestricted free agent who can sign elsewhere. Covey not long ago delivered a stellar 2023 campaign before the Eagles' second Super Bowl title run.

Covey led the league with 417 punt return yards. He averaged 14.4 yards per punt return. His longest return stretched 54 yards that season. Head coach Nick Sirianni pushed for Covey to earn a Pro Bowl nod.

Did past Eagles leader become seldom used?

Covey endured limited action in the 2024 season.

He made just one start as a punt returner. And he fielded just six returns that tallied 46 yards total. Covey averaged a career-low 7.7 yards per return for Philadelphia. He also didn't grab any kickoffs for the champs.

But there's a reason behind his limited action. He dealt with an injury-marred '24 campaign.

Covey first suffered a broken scapula back on Sept. 26. His arm was in a sling during that time. Covey missed seven games due to his shoulder-related injury. But that wasn't his only ailment.

The part-time wide receiver then suffered a neck injury in December 2024. Philly eventually opened his practice window up by Jan. 22, 2025. He eventually joined the rest of the Eagles in celebrating the 40-22 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Despite their title run, the Eagles have delivered a rather quiet offseason on the free agency side. Philadelphia even earned a free agency loser label. They've now created room for a new punt returner. But the Eagles are still entering the '25 season with an abundance of talent, even after turning a 2023 league-leader into a free agent.

The 27-year-old arrived in Philly undrafted in 2022. He starred at Utah for five total seasons.