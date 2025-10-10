Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts posted 280 passing yards in back-to-back games for the first time in over two years, wide receiver AJ Brown recorded a solid six receptions for 80 yards and running back Saquon Barkley averaged more than 4.0 yards per rushing attempt on double-digit carries for the first time this season in Thursday night's road matchup versus the New York Giants. But the Super Bowl 59 champions still looked disjointed overall, losing 34-17.

The surprising defeat comes just days after that aforementioned trio held a meeting to discuss the offense's ongoing inconsistencies. It is clear that the team still has adjustments to make. Criticism is growing louder, and much of it is directed at first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. The in-house hire, who had previously operated as the pass game coordinator and associate head coach, is not producing the results fans expect from this versatile unit.

However, Brown does not believe the blame falls on the OC. “Honestly, I think he's doing an amazing job,” the three-time Second-Team All-Pro told reporters, per 94 WIP's Eliot Shorr-Parks. “He's trying to get us the ball and talk about things that we may see, and the ideas he has. It's non-stop communication. I know he's getting a lot of scrutiny, but I think he's doing a good job.”

Top-notch right tackle Lane Johnson also expressed loyalty to Patullo. “It's not a finger pointing show,” he said, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I'm with Kevin till the end. A lot of it goes down to execution.”

Article Continues Below

Is it only a matter of time before Eagles get going on offense?

The onus is obviously on the players to execute, but people will inevitably focus on the OC. Admittedly, an effective play-caller can make a significant difference on a squad. Philadelphia is averaging only 274.5 total yards per game through six weeks, ranking 29th in the NFL. It is also in the bottom-five in passing yards per game (179.2) and is rushing for less than 100 yards per game.

Defensive excellence definitely helped this franchise reach the pinnacle last season, but a creative offensive attack was an important part of the championship campaign. Although the Eagles have lost their identity, given the continuity that exists from 2024-25, they could potentially rediscover it before things get hairy.

Perhaps Kevin Patullo will grow into his role and figure out the magical formula before too long. A Week 7 road game versus a Minnesota Vikings defense that is allowing just 19.4 points per game will test Philly's offense, so the squad must use the long break to get everything in order.