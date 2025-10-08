After the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, something happened. A meeting took place between Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, and AJ Brown to reflect on the loss.

According to Barkley, the meeting was a “good thing”. On Wednesday, Barkley ultimately said that the meeting could provide an offensive spark, but also that the growth of the offense doesn't stop at the present moment, per Ashlyn Sullivan of NBC South Philadelphia.

“There have been sparks, there have been halves where we are untouchable.”

Currently, the Eagles are 4-1 to start the first five games of the year. The loss to the Broncos was their first of the season. As of now, Barkley has accumulated 267 rushing yards on 86 carries and has three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Hurts has 889 passing yards and seven touchdowns to his name and a QB rating of 64.1. Also, Brown has 194 receiving yards on 19 receptions with a touchdown.

The Eagles are looking to strengthen their resolve as the defending Super Bowl champions. The triple threat of Barkley, Hurts, and Brown covers the basis of the offense. On Thursday, Philadelphia will have a quick turnaround to take on the New York Giants.

Ways in which the Eagles can strengthen their offense

Altogether, the strategy behind the Eagles' offense is to run the ball as much as possible. Certainly, these three do that and then some. But things do look a bit different and there a some factors that can make things better.

For instance, Hurts needs to do a better job at operating against zone defenses. Additionally, the offense needs to develop schemes aimed at and keeping opposing defenses from anticipating plays.

Additionally, the Eagles need to clean up penalties and sloppy plays. As of late, there has been a string of dropped passes, illegal formations, and some false starts.