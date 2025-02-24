The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl after beating the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. That was the game Philly's offense finally came alive, with 55 points on seven touchdowns. One of those was to AJ Brown, who beat Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore for the score. The two players have had a longstanding rivalry but Brown isn't quite sure why.

“He’s a really good player, but I really don’t know, his persona comes off like ‘I’m finna bully you,’ and that’s how he comes off,” Brown said on the Kickin’ It With Dee podcast. “I bully the bully; I’m not going for none of that out here.

The Eagles star continued, “Bro, why are you acting like this? He’s talking, doing weird stuff after the play, trying to shove you after the play, he’s trying to get in your head.”

Brown is not the only receiver Lattimore has a rivalry with. During his time with the New Orleans Saints, he lined up against Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans twice a year. They developed a rivalry that exploded into fights and penalties regularly. Even after the mid-season trade that put Lattimore on the Commanders, they squared off in the playoffs.

Lattimore gets under the receivers' skin as part of his strategy to beat them in the game. Brown and Evans have been the most high-profile examples of that move and have worked to varying degrees. In the NFC Championship Game, Brown had 96 yards and a touchdown and was instrumental in their win. Evans was great in the Wild Card game as well, with 92 yards and a touchdown.

Lattimore is still under contract with the Commanders so unless there is a surprising move this offseason, he will be lining up against Brown twice next year.