There's been a lot of noise surrounding Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown after starting the NFL season with just one target against the Dallas Cowboys. It was one of his worst performances in the three years he's been with Philadelphia.

As the Eagles prepare for a Super Bowl LIX rematch in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, another Super Bowl champion wide receiver believes Brown's days in Philadelphia are coming to an end.

“You will not see A.J. Brown in an Eagles uniform for too much longer,” 2011 Super Bowl champion James Jones said on the Speakeasy podcast. “A.J. Brown will end up getting traded, and the main reason Brown is going to end up being traded is because the style of football Jalen Hurts wants to play does not need a big-time, bona fide number one wide receiver.”

Jones makes a compelling point, especially considering Brown hauled in just 15 catches in Philadelphia's final five games last season.

“For the last 13 games, we've been asking him to throw the ball to A.J. Brown,” James said. “But all everybody keeps saying is the Philadelphia Eagles keep winning. Why does it matter? So, they can win without Brown, which means you should trade Brown and let Brown go get busy somewhere else.”

While it's a compelling point, the Eagles have indicated otherwise that Brown is part of their core. Just this offseason, Philadelphia rewarded the star wide receiver with a three-year $96 million contract extension. That new contract doesn't kick in until 2027, meaning Brown has five contractual years remaining with the Eagles.

Given that Philadelphia has about 10 days in between games, Brown has also spoken publicly about his 2025 debut.

“I got zoned the entire game,” Brown said on The Schultz Report, hosted by NFL insider Jordan Schultz. “I didn't get one single man rep.”

“Just know I'm excited for Week 2.”

Despite all the noise, Brown seems ready to bounce back against the Chiefs on Sunday.