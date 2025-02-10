The Philadelphia Eagles got some revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night as they avenged their Super Bowl loss from two years ago. The Eagles and Chiefs went to battle in New Orleans, and Philadelphia ended up dominating from start to finish to earn their second Super Bowl in franchise history with the 40-22 win. The Super Bowl is always the biggest sporting event of the year, and there are always a lot of celebrities at the game. Bradley Cooper was one of them this year, and he is a big Eagles fan.

There were a lot of famous Philly fans at the Super Bowl on Sunday night, and Bradley Cooper certainly enjoyed the experience. He was interviewed after the game, and he called the victory for the Eagles a “miracle.”

“I’m just one of thousands and thousands that get the opportunity to love this team and live for this team and be apart of Philadelphia,” Cooper said after the game in an interview with Fox. “I used to come with my dad and then I could bring my daughter. It’s just a beautiful thing in life. It’s a miracle. I’m so blessed to be here and I love this team so much.”

Sunday night's game was an easy one for Cooper and Eagles fans everywhere to enjoy. It was expected to be a close one as the Chiefs were actually very narrow favorites, but Philadelphia obviously didn't care about that one bit.

The first half of the game was dominated by the Eagles as they went into the locker room up 24-0 after outscoring the Chiefs 17-0 in the second quarter. It seemed unlikely that the Chiefs were actually going to get blown out in the Super Bowl, so a lot of people expected a comeback. The comeback never happened as the Eagles added 10 more points before the Chiefs were able to score for the first time.

Kansas City scored a couple of late, garbage time touchdowns to make the score look more respectable as the Eagles ended up winning by 18 points. However, the score was 40-6 with under three minutes to go in the game. It was as dominant as dominance gets.

Bradley Cooper and all other Eagles fans around the world are feeling good after seeing their team win another Super Bowl. After a disappointing finish last year, not a lot of people saw this coming, but the Eagles are now the kings of the NFL.