Recently, the Philadelphia Eagles fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo in the aftermath of their listless effort in the NFC Wild Card round against the San Francisco 49ers. This move opened up a search for the next candidate to lead an offense that underperformed severely throughout this past season despite having several skill positional stars all around the field.

On Sunday morning, the latest candidate the Eagles are interviewing was reported, and it will be a familiar face to Philadelphia fans.

“Former Giants HC Brian Daboll is expected to interview for the Eagles offensive coordinator job, per sources. He already has interviewed for Titans HC job, and is expected to have other interviews as well,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Daboll spent the last couple of seasons as the head coach of the New York Giants before being fired from that position in early November amid New York's rough season. Daboll and the Giants did manage to beat the Eagles at one point this past season, which in many ways marked the beginning of the end for Philadelphia's quest to defend their 2024 Super Bowl championship.

It remains to be seen what kind of moves the Eagles will make from a roster perspective this offseason, with many in the fanbase clamoring for the team to trade star wide receiver AJ Brown after his continued petulance.

Still, whoever the team hires as its next offensive coordinator will likely be inheriting one of the most talented offensive units in the NFL.