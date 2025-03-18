After going out on top with an unlikely return to the field for the Super Bowl, Brandon Graham has officially announced his retirement from the NFL, calling it a career after 15 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Though he wasn't always the most popular player in town, BG's commitment to succeeding in Philadelphia eventually made him a universally beloved talent across the board, becoming a legend in the City of Brotherly Love due to his longevity and Super Bowl success.

Taking to social media to celebrate his now-fellow former Eagle, fellow franchise legend Brian Dawkins gave Graham his flowers on the way out the door, letting the veteran rusher know he appreciates everything he accomplished on and off the field.

“When stories are told a long time from now, they will speak about a so-called smallish first-round bust that changed his mindset and direction,” Dawkins wrote on social media. “To go on to be one of the Legendary players and have ‘The Sack' be forever entrenched into Philadelphia Eagles History!! The Smiling Assassin, doggonit! Talked the talk, walked the walk on the practice field, Game Time and in the community with his service!! Cangrates Brandon Graham BG!!”

Originally drafted out of Michigan in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Graham struggled to find his exact home on Philadelphia's defense, being mock traded dozens of times by fans before he really came into his own under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. While he only had one double-digit sack season as a pro, Graham more than made up for that with his ability to squeeze the pocket and rush from all over the defensive formation, from wide nine alignments to his interior spot in “NASCAR” packages.

Now moving on to the next chapter of his career, which will likely remain in Philadelphia as a member of the front office like Conor Barwin and Darren Sproles before him, Graham's exit was widely expected, as most believed his career was over when he tore his triceps last fall against the Los Angeles Rams. While the Eagles will have to figure out how to replace him on the field, with only two of the team's four-man Super Bowl defensive end rotation returning this fall – Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt – Graham's overall package will never quite be replaced, as his unique blend of personality and passion was truly one-of-a-kind.