When the Philadelphia Eagles traded CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans for Kenyon Green and a pick swap, it left fans with one major question: How would Howie Roseman replace the star safety in Vic Fangio's defense?

Sure, he could go with an internal option, giving a player like Sydney Brown or Tristian a chance to run wild in a full-time starting role opposite Reed Blankenship, but unless Philadelphia lands a player like Justin Simmons in free agency – which, admittedly, feels likely – the Eagles will likely have to turn to the draft, where the next great coverman could soon call Philadelphia home.

And who, you may ask, is the top safety in the 2025 NFL Draft? Well, that would be Malaki Starks, a do-it-all DB from Georgia who has played with about a half dozen other Eagles defenders during their time together in Athens.

Discussing the Eagles' draft with Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice, Daniel Jeremiah was asked if he believes Starks could replace CJGJ long-term in Fangio's defense. His answer, unsurprisingly, was very pro-Georgia safety.

“I think it would be a great fit. Obviously, they love shopping at that store (Georgia). He's a really, really good player. I don't think he made as many plays this year as he did previously, but he gives you someone who, in a pinch, can play your nickel. I think he could survive outside at corner if you had to get out of a game, and I think he could be an outstanding free safety, play over the top, roam and make plays,” Jeremiah told Philly Voice.

“He's young. He's really, really well-liked in that building in terms of the leadership, character, intangible side of things. I think that would be — from a value standpoint and a fit standpoint, would be great.”

Unfortunately, while most players at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft would be good fits with the Eagles – and every other team, for that matter, too – Roseman would actually have to pick the player to make that happen. Would the Eagles select Starks if a player like Walter Nolen is on the board? Jeremiah doesn't see that happening.

“It's just that I think the Eagles, given their druthers, would rather — they always like to start big,” Jeremiah said. “To me, if it's closely graded and there's an opportunity for them to get somebody on the line of scrimmage, I would think they would lean in that direction. But if they got wiped out and cleaned up on the offensive and defensive line, man, he would be a great fit.”

As a general rule, would Roseman prefer a defensive tackle or end over a safety if all things are equal? You bet, but what fans don't know is how Philadelphia has Starks ranked on their big board. If they consider him a blue-chipper at a position of need, and players like Nolen and Derrick Harmon are off the board, who knows, maybe Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, and company will have a new, old teammate at the NovaCare Center this summer.