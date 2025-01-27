The Philadelphia Eagles have advanced to the Super Bowl after defeating the Washington Commanders 55-23. From the beginning of the game, the Eagles dominated the Commanders on both sides of the ball, but it was the defense that put their stamp on the entire evening.

One of the players who has continuously made a difference for the Eagles this season is C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Gardner-Johnson isn't afraid of the moment, and he talks trash to the opposing team a lot as well but backs it up with his play. That's what he did during the game, and he did it after as well, sending a message to Jayden Daniels and the Commanders.

“Hell of a year, but sit your a– down and watch this b—- from home. Cancun University,” Gardner-Johnson said.

The Commanders did have a good year, and Daniels had one of the more memorable runs from a rookie quarterback in the playoffs. There's no doubt that they'll be back in the future, but right now, it's the Eagles' time to show the world they're the best team in the league.

Eagles advance to the Super Bowl

The Eagles have shown all season that they were built for this moment, and they did it in dominant fashion in the NFC Championship. Jalen Hurts was the reason for the Eagles' success on offense as well as Saquon Barkley, and after the game, the quarterback said he only had one goal.

“I don’t play the game for stats,” Hurts said. “I don’t play the game for numbers, any statistical approval from anyone else. And I understand that everyone has a preconceived notion on how they want it to look or how they expect it to look.

“I told you guys that winning, success, is defined by that particular individual, and it’s all relative to the person. And what I define it as is winning. So the No. 1 goal is always to come out here and win.”

Hurts finished the game throwing 20-of-28 for 246 yards and one touchdown, while Barkley finished with 118 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The Eagles' next challenge will be the Kansas City Chiefs, who clinched their third-straight trip to the Super Bowl and are looking to three-peat as champions. These two teams faced off in the Super Bowl two seasons ago, and it came down to the final play, and it wouldn't be a surprise if it ended up being that way once again.