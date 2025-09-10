One could argue that Cooper DeJean's Super Bowl 59 pick-six off Patrick Mahomes helped seal the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Kansas City Chiefs. While the moment had Eagles fans like Miles Teller fired up, he is ready to move on.

In an interview with The Athletic, DeJean revealed he is over the pick-six. The interview notes that “famed actor Miles Teller” was among the notable names who have “discussed” the iconic moment. “Every time I see someone new, that's what they talk about,” DeJean said.

While some claim the play “changed their” lives, DeJean is uncertain of that. “I don't understand how that works, but yeah, that's pretty crazy to think about,” he conceded.

He still finds it flattering, but he is looking for his next signature play. “I don't want that play to be the play that defines my whole career,” he said. “I don't want that to be the only big play that I've made in my career, which is kind of how I looked at it. Hopefully, I [have] got a lot more plays to make.”

Now, DeJean is focused on a Super Bowl 59 rematch in Week 2 as the Chiefs host the Eagles. In Week 1, DeJean made five total tackles (three solo) and had a pass deflection against the Dallas Cowboys. Following the Chiefs game, the Eagles will play the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, and New York Giants over the coming weeks.

In his rookie season, DeJean played in 16 games, recording 51 total tackles (38 solo, 13 assists) and half-a-sack. While he had six pass deflections, he did not record an interception in the regular season. His 38-yard pick-six was his first and only interception so far. As he said, he is hoping to get more.

DeJean was a second round pick by the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft. He played college football at Iowa from 2021 to 2023. He was named Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year in 2023. In addition to playing defensive back, DeJean was a dangerous punt returner.