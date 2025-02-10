On Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean delivered one of the most electrifying moments of Super Bowl LIX, and he did so on his 22nd birthday. DeJean’s pick-six in the second quarter became a defining moment in the Eagles' 40-22 victory in a game that saw the Eagles dominate the Kansas City Chiefs from start to finish.

With Kansas City facing a third-and-long, quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted to squeeze a pass into tight coverage for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. DeJean read the play perfectly, jumped the route, and intercepted the pass before sprinting 38 yards to the end zone. His touchdown put the Eagles up 17-0, sending the Superdome crowd into a frenzy. Following the game, DeJean reflected on the moment and its significance, telling ESPN's Scott Van Pelt he was thinking about the end zone the moment the ball was touched by the rookie CB.

Cooper DeJean pick-6 ignites Eagles to Super Bowl victory

DeJean’s interception made him just the second rookie in NFL history to return a pick for a touchdown in the Super Bowl, joining Reggie Phillips, who accomplished the feat for the 1985 Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XX. He also became the first player in NFL history to score a Super Bowl touchdown on his birthday.

The Eagles’ defense was relentless, pressuring Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense throughout the first half. Philadelphia recorded multiple sacks on back-to-back plays before DeJean’s pick-six, making life miserable for Mahomes and Kansas City. By halftime, the Chiefs had managed just 23 total yards, the lowest first-half total in Mahomes’ career.

A second-round draft pick out of Iowa, DeJean was one of the biggest steals of the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite his undeniable talent and versatility—he excelled as both a defensive back and return specialist—DeJean surprisingly fell to the Eagles at No. 40 overall. The rookie quickly made his mark, finishing the season as one of the top-rated cornerbacks in the league.

His Super Bowl heroics only added to an already stellar campaign. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the second-best cornerback in the NFL during the regular season, trailing only Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II. Along with his defensive contributions, DeJean also finished 12th in the league in punt return yards, showcasing his all-around playmaking ability.

As DeJean celebrated both his birthday and a championship, his impact on the Eagles' Super Bowl triumph was undeniable. “This is what you work for,” he said. “To come in as a rookie, contribute to a Super Bowl win, and do it with this group of guys—it doesn’t get any better than this.” With his confidence and skill set, DeJean looks poised to be a cornerstone of Philadelphia’s defense for years to come.