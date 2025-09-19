The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch to improve to 2-0. However, the win came without one of Jalen Hurts' main targets. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert did not play because of a knee injury. He and Jalen Carter were the two big names on Philadelphia's injury report this week. Head coach Nick Sirianni got good news on both players.

Goedert is not as flashy as A.J. Brown or Devonta Smith, but his role in the Eagles' passing attack is a vital one. Sirianni and Philadelphia's medical staff held him out of Week 2, hoping he would be able to play against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. Luckily for them, their caution will be rewarded. According to the team, Goedert is off the injury report this weekend.

Carter was also dealing with a nagging issue that had him on the injury report. The star defensive lineman's shoulder was giving him issues, but he also got the green light on Friday. With his team at full strength, Sirianni can rest easy knowing that Philadelphia is ready to take on the Rams. Los Angeles came as close as anyone to defeating the Eagles in the 2025 playoffs.

Carter's ejection at the beginning of the season got the year off to a strange start in Philadelphia. Hurts has led his team to a 2-0 start, but he is the only quarterback without a passing touchdown through two games. Regardless of his subpar numbers, the quarterback is satisfied to win games by any means necessary.

Sirianni and the Eagles made headlines because of the “Tush Push”, the controversial quarterback sneak the team runs. Los Angeles has let the NFL know about potential false starts, putting the play at the forefront of their minds. However, having Goedert back in the mix could get the Eagles' offense going, reducing its reliance on the play.

For now, the Eagles are happy to have Goedert off the injury report. He could play a key role in keeping Philadelphia undefeated this season.