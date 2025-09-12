The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in what will be a highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch. However, it appears Philly will be without a key weapon, as Dallas Goedert is dealing with a knee injury.

Reports indicate that the 30-year-old tight end is officially ruled out for Sunday's contest. The announcement was made by the NFL social media account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“TE Dallas Goedert (knee) out Sunday at Chiefs.”

The injury comes after Goedert played a key role in the Eagles' 24-20 Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas Goedert finished that contest as the leading receiver after totaling seven receptions for 44 yards. Philadelphia will likely start Grant Calcaterra in his place, with Kylen Granson potentially getting some reps against the Chiefs as well.

Although the Eagles got the win in Week 1, it wasn't without some mishaps. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected almost immediately after spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. He received a $57,222 fine, and the NFL announced his ejection from that contest served as a suspension.

Meanwhile, it was a rather quiet evening for wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. Jalen Hurts had a hard time finding his top two wideouts, as the Cowboys covered them thoroughly throughout the game. That was a large reason why Dallas Goedert was able to have so many opportunities in the season opener.

Hopefully, the knee injury isn't too serious and Goedert can bounce back in Week 3. He's been a crucial part of the Eagles' offense over the years, and not having him in the lineup against the Chiefs is less than ideal. However, injuries have been the story in his previous three seasons. Dallas Goedert missed seven games for Philly in the 2024-25 campaign due to hamstring and knee injuries. He finished last season with 42 receptions, 496 yards, and two touchdowns (career low).