While the decision to release Darius Slay wasn't too surprising for fans of the Philadelphia Eagles, as he missed plenty of time last season with a series of injuries and isn't getting any younger, it does leave one major question heading into the fall: who will lead the secondary without “Big Play?”

Now granted, on the sidelines, it will still be Christian Parker, who thankfully wasn't hired away from Vic Fangio's staff, but on the field? Philly's elder statesman of DB play is gone, and is no guarantee to return, even if he would like.

Discussing that predicament on his podcast, Slay himself noted that while he would like to remain with his guys in 2025, if that doesn't happen, he believes Reed Blankenship could do a fine job in that role, as he's learned from some of the best in the game.

“I do got a great leadership role in that secondary room but I wouldn't be surprised if Reed and them guys like Reed can advance these guys. Reed being around me and a lot of veterans before, I'm sure he could lead that group the right way,” Darius Slay declared.

“That's who I feel would be leading the group if I ain't in the building is Reed Blankenship because he is a great leader. He's a great d**n leader. If they brought another veteran in who has played a lot, they could be a leader. But for sure, if I'm not in that room, Reed Blankenship would be a great, tremendous leader.”

Initially landing in Philadelphia as a UDFA out of Middle Tennessee, Blankenship has become one of Philadelphia's best-kept secrets over his initial run with the team, earning the nickname “Ed” Reed Blankenship for his uncanny ability to put himself in the correct position to pick off passes. Is Blankenship really ready to take up the belt from Slay? Only time will tell, but if “Big Play” does find himself playing elsewhere this fall, be that with the Baltimore Ravens, back with the Detroit Lions, or elsewhere, getting Slay's endorsement will only help to solidify his case as the new face of Philadelphia's secondary.