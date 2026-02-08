The Philadelphia Eagles recently experienced a major coaching scare regarding their legendary defensive coordinator. According to reports from PhillyVoice, Vic Fangio informed the organization of his intention to retire following the 2025 season. Despite the initial shock, team leadership successfully convinced him to return for at least the 2026 campaign.

While the franchise has declined to officially confirm his status, several insiders noted that Fangio had contemplated walking away once before.

For now, it appears the veteran coach will remain in Philadelphia, even as the front office explored several high-profile contingency plans during the period of uncertainty.

According to the NY Times, second-year cornerback Cooper DeJean is among the most vocal supporters of keeping Fangio in the building.

The All-Pro defender made a public pitch for the coordinator to stick around, suggesting that there is still plenty of fun to be had on the field under his guidance.

DeJean specifically highlighted the box drills and intense conditioning sessions as reasons to run it back.

While DeJean is clearly eager to continue growing under Fangio’s disciplined style, the NY Times mentioned that his teammates might give him a side-eye for encouraging more of the grueling training camp routines that many players find exhausting.

Article Continues Below

This continuity on the defensive side stands in stark contrast to the potential upheaval currently facing the offensive line.

Following the departure of longtime coach Jeff Stoutland, reports from Pro Football Talk indicate that key veterans Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson are both considering retirement.

Johnson is weighing his future after a serious Lisfranc injury, while Dickerson has dealt with recurring health issues despite his recent extension.

The loss of Stoutland has created significant unease within the organization, as the franchise faces the possibility of losing the primary athletes responsible for their recent physical dominance at the line of scrimmage.

The next few weeks will be pivotal as players finalize their decisions and the team searches for new coaching stability.