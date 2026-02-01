The Philadelphia Eagles did not have the 2025 season they hoped for. Philadelphia was eliminated in their Wild Card game against San Francisco, ending their hopes of a Super Bowl repeat. The Eagles almost needed to make an important hire on their coaching staff following the 2025 season.

Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice broke the news on Sunday that Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio almost retired from the NFL after the 2025 season.

“According to multiple sources, the Philadelphia Eagles got a big scare recently when legendary defensive coordinator Vic Fangio informed the team that he was retiring from coaching in the NFL,” Kempski wrote. “However, sources said that Fangio was convinced by the team's brass to stay for at least one more season in 2026.”

PhillyVoice reached out to the Eagles to inquire about Fangio's status as the team's defensive coordinator. The team declined to answer that question until further notice, which leaves room for some mystery.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first mentioned the possibility of Fangio retiring late last week.

“I haven't seen anything definitive that he's coming back. I haven't seen anything definitive that he's retiring…Nothing would surprise me either way,” Garafolo said on Thursday, per Anthony Gargano.

Garafolo also revealed that Fangio previously declared that he was done in the NFL after the Eagles won the Super Bowl last year. But he was convinced to come back for one more season.

It appears that the same thing may be happening again this offseason.

But the Eagles did have a few backup plans in case Fangio was actually gone for good. They reportedly reached out to former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon about their defensive coordinator role. Philly also planned to reach out to Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. He is disgruntled with the Browns after he was passed up for the team's head coaching vacancy.

For now, it appears that Fangio is back for the Eagles in 2026. But it will be interesting to see if Fangio changes his mind in the coming weeks.