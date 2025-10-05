Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith made a bold admission about his team’s offense on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season, 21-17, to the Denver Broncos after racking up 302 yards of total offense.

While a 4-1 record may still rank as one of the best in the NFL, it is not all sunshine and roses in the Philadelphia locker room — especially when it comes to their passing game.

“We made improvements in a lot of areas, but we can still get better.” Smith told the media, according to ESPN reporter Tim McManus, “We shot ourselves in the foot a lot, we left a couple plays out there, and we weren’t on the same page ultimately. We have to get on the same page and continue to be on the same page.”

Smith and fellow Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown have been under fire lately for their slow starts to the season, but the blame is not pinned on just them. Smith did have a bounce-back performance on Sunday, racking up 114 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions, while Brown continues to draw ire.

Article Continues Below

Brown had just five receptions for 43 yards on eight targets and now has just 151 receiving yards and a touchdown on 14 receptions on the entire season.

Smith told the media that a lot of it has to do with missed signals, per McManus

“Just little things where you weren’t seeing a signal or things like that,” he continued when asked what they weren’t on the same page about and why it kept happening. “It’s just the flow of the game. Within a play, there’s a lot on guys’ minds — certain routes and certain defenses — and Jalen has a lot on his mind when he’s trying to work on protection and things. There’s times when we’re looking at him and he may give a signal before or after we look, and ultimately we have to be on the same page and we have to see the signal no matter what.”

The Eagles will look to bounce back when they kick off Week 6 on Thursday Night Football against the New York Giants.