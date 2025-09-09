Despite not being teammates for a number of years, Eli Manning inspired Saquon Barkley‘s famous reverse hurdle during the Philadelphia Eagles‘ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024.

Eli and Peyton Manning had Barkley on the ManningCast during the Week 1 game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears. Peyton explained that Eli claims to have “taught” Barkley the move, and the 2024 First-team All-Pro running back confirmed it.

“I can confirm,” Barkley said. “Eli has taught me a lot in my career, and this one is definitely [from] somewhere during my rookie year or second year. He's really creative. He's seen me do a couple hurdles, and he was just like, ‘Maybe you can do it this way,' and I felt like that was what inspired me to make that play years later.”

Peyton was quick to point out that Eli teaching Barkley wasn't possible since he has “no vertical jump.” Barkley explained Manning used the “little bags” they use for training to teach him. “It kind of gave me the inspiration to try that move live in action,” Barkley said.

Did Eli Manning inspire Eagles star Saquon Barkley's reverse hurdle?

As Peyton pointed out, Eli claimed ownership of Barkley's reverse hurdle during the ManningCast after the Jaguars game. “There are few of us that can do this,” Manning quipped. “They can spin and hurdle backwards. I used to do it at practice, and he copied me. But I'm not going to take credit for it. I'm going to let him have it.”

The Mannings had to wait nearly a year to hear Barkley's side of the story. By all accounts, it sounds like Eli did inspire Barkley's now iconic move.

Barkley's backwards hurdle happened during the Eagles' game against the Jaguars in Week 9 of the 2024 season. In the second quarter, Jalen Hurts threw a short pass to Barkley. After juking one defender, Barkley he then spun out another defender, causing his back to be facing the incoming defender. He then hurdled backward, leaping over cornerback Jarrion Jones.

Of course, the moment went viral. It was one of his many signature plays throughout the 2024 season that earned him All-Pro honors. The Eagles would go on to win the Super Bowl on the back of Barkley.