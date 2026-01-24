After firing Kevin Patullo at the end of the 2025 season, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking for their sixth different offensive coordinator in seven years. With Bobby Slowik now out of the picture, former linebacker Emmanuel Acho believes the next hire should be one of two names: Brian Daboll or Joe Brady.

Acho wasted no time name-dropping Daboll and Brady after the Miami Dolphins promoted Slowik to offensive coordinator on Saturday. The former FOX Sports host said the Eagles need to “find a way” to hire either Daboll or Brady, whom he labeled as his “dark horse” candidates.

“Congrats coach Slow!!!” Acho tweeted. “Eagles are going to want to find a way to make Brian Daboll or Joe Brady happen. But y'all know my dark horse.”

Daboll and Brady both had success during separate stints as the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator under Sean McDermott. Daboll left to become the New York Giants' head coach in 2022, where he remained until his firing in November 2025.

Since his release from the Giants, Daboll has interviewed for multiple teams' head coaching vacancies. One of the teams that has shown interest in him is the Bills, who fired McDermott on Monday.

Brady took over as the Bills' offensive coordinator in 2023, when he was given the interim job after McDermott fired Daboll's initial replacement, Ken Dorsey. Buffalo gave him the full-time job the ensuing offseason, where he has thrived over the last two seasons.

McDermott's firing leaves Brady's future up in the air, allowing multiple teams around the league to give him a look. Brady was discussed as a potential head coaching candidate during the season, but he is primarily being considered for offensive coordinator jobs in the offseason.