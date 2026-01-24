More than a week after the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from Kevin Patullo, the Birds' search for a new offensive coordinator continues to spark debate across the league. Despite a talented roster and recent success, the vacancy has drawn mixed reactions, with NFL insiders warning that the role comes with extreme risk and potentially massive reward.

During a recent appearance on The Insiders podcast on NFL Network, Ian Rapoport offered a blunt assessment of the position, in a clip he shared on X, formerly Twitter, framing it as one of the most volatile coordinator jobs in the league. Rapoport pointed to recent history to show both sides of the equation, noting how quickly success in Philadelphia can elevate a coach.

“Kellen Moore can attest to that, right? Came to Philly, crushed it, now a head coach to the New Orleans Saints, did a very nice job, especially at the end of the year,” said Rapoport. “But it is the ultimate boom or bust job. There are jobs that are maybe not as attractive, and sometimes it's the team's fault because they're really bad.”

Roster-wise, the job sits somewhere in the middle tier for coordinators. It’s not as enticing as working with top quarterbacks, but it’s far from the league’s worst situation. According to Rapoport, the challenge isn’t the organization itself, but the environment surrounding it.

“It’s the media, it’s the fans, it’s that you have to win and have success no matter what,” he explained, adding that even stylistic decisions can spark backlash. “If you don’t run the ball enough, then the fans get very mad at you, and sometimes it gets personal.” Still, he emphasized the upside for the right coach, “If you go in and take it, if you’re willing to get in the arena and go crush it, you could be a head coach extremely quickly.”

Rapoport made his analysis very clear — the real concern is pressure. In Philadelphia, patience is rare, and with Nick Sirianni potentially on the hot seat if 2026 starts poorly, the next OC could face a very short leash.

Philadelphia’s offense struggled throughout the 2025 season due to a combination of issues, including offensive line inconsistency, the ongoing A.J. Brown situation, Saquon Barkley’s regression, and Jalen Hurts’ uneven play.

Those factors ultimately made Patullo the fall guy, even as the Eagles captured a second straight NFC East title and remained less than a year removed from a Super Bowl win. The Eagles are expected to finalize their hire by month’s end.