For a few more hours, the Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl Champions. Sure, their defense is over, and by the end of Sunday, either the New England Patriots or the Seattle Seahawks will have the trophy, the headlines, and all the anecdotes to go along with it.

And yet, in the opinion of certified Eagles legend Fletcher Cox, all Super Bowl teams are not made of the same mettle. No, in an interview with Devan Kaney, the Eagles sideline reporter for 94WIP, Cox noted just how special the team he won it all with was back in 2017, especially when compared to the team in 2023 that came up short.

“There’s a difference between men and men that’s trying to become men, and I’m gonna leave it at that,” Cox declared.

Goodness, now that won't be misquoted.

Comparing the two teams, the 2017 Eagles squad really was build different than the 2023 team. They had a veteran quarterback, albeit via injury, in Nick Foles, a ton of vets on the defense, and an offense peppered with players on second contracts like Alshon Jeffrey, Torrey Smith, and LeGarrette Blount. The 2023 Eagles, by contract, weren't exactly expected to make it to the Super Bowl so soon and had younger players at key positions, with Jalen Hurts still on his rookie contract, AJ Brown in his first year with the team, and DeVonta Smith a second-year pro for third-year head coach Nick Sirianni.

Could Cox have had more pointed intent behind his words, calling out Sirianni versus Doug Pederson, Hurts versus Foles, or just the overall toughness of either squad? Potentially so, but considering No. 91 has remained a popular figure in Philadelphia since his retirement, including being an honorary captain during the playoffs, it's hard to imagine he's too eager to throw stones at his once and forever NFL team.