The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl, playing against the Kansas City Chiefs once again. Their 2023 collapse feels like ages ago, largely because of the addition of Saquon Barkley. He rushed for 2,005 yards in the regular season and has continued his dominance in the postseason. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was coy when asked about Barkley's addition to the team.

“I'd like to say he's exceeded expectations, but he's always been one of the best players I've ever seen whenever I've watched him and I have always known about what kind of person he is because it's not hard to find that out,' Roseman told ESPN's Tim McManus. “So I'm really not surprised by any of this, and I don't say that in an arrogant way, it's based on who he is, nothing to do with me, because this is who he's always been. And I'm just glad everyone gets to see that.”

Barkley was a free agent last offseason after a great start to his career with the New York Giants. They are far away from the Super Bowl aspirations the Eagles have and decided to move on from Barkley. He responded to that slight by having his best year with their biggest rivals.

Saquon Barkley's first Eagles season appropriately ends in the Super Bowl

Barkley helped the Eagles rip through the end of the season while Jalen Hurts was injured. The quarterback struggled to start the playoffs and the running game picked them up for wins against the Packers and Rams. His spectacular season deserves the biggest spotlight in sports and he is going to get that on Sunday.

The Chiefs struggled to contain James Cook in the AFC Championship Game, allowing 6.5 yards per carry on 13 tries. Even though the Bills left Cook on the bench for the final drive, he was great in the game. But the Eagles will not do that with Barkley and it could cost Kansas City the Super Bowl.

Barkley will be a free agent once again this year and plenty of teams will be angling for his services this summer. But the Eagles should make a serious investment in Barkley after this historic season. He has been the best player on their star-studded offense and should be an Eagle for life.

Roseman and the Eagles have dominated through the draft, made big trades, and put together a championship roster with Barkley and other free-agent additions.