The Philadelphia Eagles-Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 59 matchup is stuffed with captivating narratives that could have profound consequences when it comes to legacy. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid can accomplish something that not even Tom Brady and Bill Belichick did– win three straight Super Bowls. Travis Kelce can potentially ride off into the sunset as one of the greatest playoff performers of all-time. Brandon Graham can also call it a career in grand fashion. Saquon Barkley aims to finish off a historic campaign. But there is another storyline that is overlooked.

Eagles' Nick Sirianni can solidify himself as one of the best head coaches in the NFL today. He can also guarantee himself a mammoth contract extension.

“If Sirianni leads the Eagles to a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, his asking price would be expected to go up — and he could argue that he is worth as much as any rookie head coach whose salary dwarfs his,” ESPN's Adam Schefter writes. “Sirianni makes $7 million per season and is one of the lowest-paid NFL head coaches. He initially signed a five-year, $35 million deal in January 2021 that is set to expire after the 2025 season.”

Nick Sirianni has already accomplished a great deal with the Eagles

Coaches with two Super Bowl appearances and a 48-20 regular season record through their first four years should not have much to prove, but the 43-year-old is one of the more polarizing figures in the NFL. There are plenty of Eagles fans who take issue with his approach and personality. Others believe he will be the reason the team falls to the Chiefs for the second time in three years.

Jalen Hurts and the offensive line dominated focus during Philly's last Super Bowl trip. Now, Saquon Barkley and an elite defense steal the headlines. Sirianni continues to be overshadowed. The results speak for themselves, though. Amid the coordinator changes, team identity shift and chatter, he is still steering an incredibly powerful vessel that is on the verge of laying siege to the entire NFL.

The biggest blemish on his career thus far is arguably the Eagles' late-season collapse during the 2023-24 campaign. Philly was still 11-6. Nick Sirianni may not get the credit, but he can cement himself as the franchise's greatest head coach ever if his squad overcomes the two-time reigning champions on Sunday. Win or lose, though, this man has done enough to earn a first-rate contract.