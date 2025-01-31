On Feb. 9, the Philadelphia Eagles will be one-half of Super Bowl LIX, marking Nick Sirianni's second NFC championship in four years as head coach. While his excellence has largely gone unrecognized, Robert Griffin III did not let it fly completely under the radar.

Griffin reflected on Sirianni's four-year run with the Eagles on X, formerly Twitter. The former ESPN analyst called Sirianni “one of the best coaches in the NFL” while listing off his career accomplishments with a graphic from his podcast, “Outta Pocket with RGIII.”

“Nick Sirianni is one of the best coaches in the NFL,” Griffin tweeted. “In four years: two Super Bowl appearances with different coordinators, two NFC championships, the highest winning percentage among active NFL coaches and 100 percent on making the playoffs. The numbers don't lie. Sirianni is a top NFL coach.”

Since taking over as the Eagles' head coach in 2021, Sirianni has led Philadelphia to a dominant run in the NFC East. He has never finished below second in the division and does not have a losing record against any of the team's three divisional rivals. Sirianni is 7-2 against both the New York Giants and Washington Commanders — including 1-0 in the playoffs against both teams — and 4-4 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Ironically, each of Sirianni's four seasons has ended in a similar fashion. In his two Super Bowl appearances, Sirianni led the Eagles to an apex matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. His two other seasons ended with losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

Nick Sirianni eyes Eagles' first Super Bowl win since 2018

Despite their four-year dominance of the NFC East, the Eagles have yet to win a Super Bowl in the Nick Sirianni era. They most recently won an NFL championship in 2018 when they topped the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Philadelphia's last Super Bowl came under the direction of then-head coach Doug Pederson and the legendary postseason run of Nick Foles. Just three years later, the Eagles would fire Pederson after going 4-11 in 2020. His release opened the door for Sirianni, who hit the ground running and did not look back.

Sirianni's hiring coincided with the rise of quarterback Jalen Hurts. Sirianni gave Hurts the keys to the offense in his first year at the helm after spending most of his rookie season behind Carson Wentz. The following year, Philadelphia traded for star wideout A.J. Brown to create one of the most dynamic quarterback-receiver tandems in the league.

Since their last NFL title, Philadelphia has claimed three NFC East championships but has gone a combined 5-4 in the playoffs. The last time the Eagles and Chiefs met in the Super Bowl, Kansas City claimed a close matchup 38-35 to begin their current regime.