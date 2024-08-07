The Philadelphia Eagles are set to go on a revenge tour in 2024. Philadelphia finished the 2023 season on a hot streak, winning 10 of their first 11 games. However, they crumbled down the stretch and got bounced in the first round of the playoffs. The outcome of the 2023 season is something that Nick Sirianni is taking the blame for.

According to ESPN's Tim McManus and Jeremy Fowler, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the team about the 2023 season's outcome earlier this spring. In the speech, Sirianni was “super honest” and took full responsibility for last season's failures.

“He took full responsibility, that he felt he let the team down and didn't do a good enough job of empowering the players,” the team source said. “It was passionate and from the heart.”

This may be one of Sirianni's toughest speeches to deliver, but it resonated with the team and coaching staff.

“It was a breath of fresh air,” a second team source said of the moment. “It showed leadership.”

However, it seems there is one aspect of the 2023 season that everyone outside of Philadelphia seemed to overlook. The Eagles were reeling from the psychic damage the team endured after losing the Super Bowl the year before. One team source placed a great deal of blame on the organization's lingering reaction to losing that one game.

“Even when we were 10-1, everyone was walking around like their dog died,” a team source said. “All year, instead of having fun playing, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we lost the Super Bowl.'”

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is not worried about his role on offense

You might not have guessed it, but Saquon Barkley has a summer reading list. Apparently one of the books he read this year has given him a new perspective heading into the fall.

Barkley recently spoke with Chris Franklin of nj.com and shared his new mantra for the 2024 season.

“My biggest takeaway from the book was being okay with adapting to things and to attack and adapt,” Barkley said about the book Victory Favors the Fearless. “That’s how I want to focus on this whole camp. With everything I do, if I mess up or make a mistake, I’ll do it at full speed. I want to go out there, try to make plays, do it full speed, attack, and whatever happens, adapt and be ready. You have to trust your faith. There’s no need to have fear when you have faith.”

Barkley seems to understand that his role on offense may shift from game to game. That's fine by him, because Barkley is willing to do whatever it takes to win with the Eagles.

“There might be some games where I have to watch DeVonta [Smith], A.J. [Brown], Dallas [Goedert], and Jalen [Hurts]throw the ball 40 times and throw for 400 yards, and I have to buckle up and pass protect as best I can,” Barkley added. “There are also going to be some games where I might have to carry the ball 25 or 30 times. When your goal is to go out there and win and compete for a championship, and that’s actually what you want to do, it doesn’t matter how you get it done. I think we have those guys in this locker room who share that same mindset. When you all play at a high level, you want the accolades that come along with it, but the main thing is to win football games, and I think we have that mindset here.”

We can't wait to see what Barkley looks like in the Eagles offense later this fall.