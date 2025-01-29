The Philadelphia Eagles are in the Super Bowl for the third time in eight years and looking for the second title. The constant throughout this great run is general manager Howie Roseman, who has been in Philly since 2000. While trade acquisitions, like AJ Brown, and free-agent signings, like Saquon Barkley, have helped, drafting will always be key to a contender. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky heaped some serious draft praise on Roseman and the Eagles ahead of the Super Bowl.

Howie Roseman’s last 4 drafts could go down as 1 of the better 4 year draft stretches in a long time,” Orlovsky posted on social media. “Absolutely destroyed the first 3 rounds of each draft. If I was a team looking for a GM I would poach from

Eagles front office.”

Since 2021, Roseman and the Eagles have drafted Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and DeVonta Smith in the first round. Those picks have been supplemented by offensive linemen Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson, and linebacker Nakobe Dean in later rounds.

All of those players are key to their current success and have helped them keep key veterans and add players like Barkley. With a dominant defense and a historic running game, Philly has a chance to raise a second banner.

Howie Roseman and the Eagles do not have a great executive tree

Orlovsky mentions that he would hire an Eagles staffer as his general manager if he was running an NFL team. While it is sound logic, it has not worked perfectly for everybody. The Jets' playoff drought still rolls on after Joe Douglas's six-year run at the helm and Andrew Berry is in a quarterback disaster in Cleveland. But there have been some success stories out of The City of Brotherly Love.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the most successful teams in the NFC over the past five years. Jason Licht has been the GM since 2014 and was with the Eagles from 2003-07. The only other active executive with Eagles ties is Chiefs' GM Brett Veach, who was an intern and scout for Philly.

There is just one general manager opening left, as the Jacksonville Jaguars need to replace Trent Baalke. They could very well poach from the Eagles' front office with names like assistant general managers Alec Halaby and Jon Ferrari. But with Liam Coen as the head coach, they could go with a Rams or Buccaneers staffer.