Recent news indicates that the Lions' head coach, Dan Campbell, is contemplating a possible position change for Penei Sewell as the team evaluates its roster after a disappointing 2025 season, and during a media session last month, Campbell took full responsibility for the team's struggles, stating that, “It's nobody's fault but our own, and that starts with me.”

He expressed concerns that the team may have developed a sense of entitlement and emphasized that their frustration over missing the playoffs was a direct result of not meeting competitive standards. Campbell also highlighted that sometimes it is necessary to bring in new players to make current ones feel “uncomfortable” in order to achieve better results on the field.

The primary focus of this roster evaluation is a potential significant shift for the offensive line, and according to Albert Breer on X, Campbell has shown a strong interest in moving Penei Sewell to left tackle.

While no final decision has been made, the head coach praised Sewell's versatility and readiness for this high-stakes role, saying that “he’s ready to do that.”

This statement suggests that the coaching staff has great confidence in Sewell's ability to protect the blind side for the 2026 season.

Additionally, the Lions have re-signed kicker Jake Bates to a one-year contract as part of their early offseason moves.

Bates has been a reliable contributor on special teams for the past two seasons, notably leading the league in extra points.

However, his field goal percentage dropped to 79.4% in 2025, largely due to a 4-of-9 record on kicks over 50 yards, and by securing Bates for another year, the Lions are betting on his development and hoping for a return to the elite consistency he demonstrated during his rookie year as they seek to return to the NFC playoff picture.