The Philadelphia Eagles saw their playoff hopes take a serious hit on Monday Night Football after an overtime meltdown vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. What began as a back-and-forth defensive battle ended in heartbreak when Jalen Hurts’ interception sealed a 22-19 loss for the Eagles. The loss marked the teams’ third straight and tightened the NFC playoff race heading into the final stretch of the 2025 season.

The Monday Night Football loss exposed the offense’s growing issues. Hurts threw four interceptions, and none hurt more than the one in overtime, giving him more interceptions in this game than he had all season. He also committed five total turnovers, highlighted by a wild second-quarter play where he lost the ball twice after recovering a Chargers fumble. The Eagles did surge late and took a brief lead in the fourth quarter, but the turnovers kept piling up. When the team needed clean snaps most, it failed to protect the ball, and the Chargers used the short field to set up a 54-yard kick that ultimately won the game by Cameron Dicker.

Fans reacted immediately online, and the frustration poured in. On X (formerly known as Twitter), the criticism grew fast as emotions boiled over after the overtime loss.

“STICK A FAT FORK IN JALEN HURTS. 5 TURNOVERS ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!!! #EAGLES SEASON NOW OVER AND HOWIE ROSEMAN YOU BETTER GO FIND A NEW QUARTERBACK IN 2026!!!!” wrote @thunderducks26

“BENCH HURTS PLEASE! TANNER WOULD HAVE WON THIS GAME #Eagles #MNF” wrote @MattTracyy

Article Continues Below

“BENCH HURTS, FIRE SIRIANNI. #EAGLES” tweeted @LB_Fundraiser

“Bench Hurts for the rest of the season.. He looks worse each game 🤯 #Eagles” said @Mronehundred

“I don’t think Sirianni has the balls to bench Hurts. #Eagles” wrote @PJ_Phillyboy

The loss drops the Eagles to 8-5 and tightens their grip on a shrinking NFC lead. With divisional games ahead and a playoff race closing in fast, the team must find answers quickly or face a far tougher path in January.