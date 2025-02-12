The Philadelphia Eagles prevailed in Super Bowl 59 against the Kansas City Chiefs, picking up a dominant 40-22 victory on Sunday night. And after winning MVP of the big game, superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts is enjoying spending time with his newest prized possession; the Lombardi Trophy.

Hurts was stellar against the Chiefs, throwing for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 72 more yards and another score. The end result was the first Super Bowl championship of his career, and amid all the chaos that came after beating the Chiefs, Hurts revealed that he continually got caught up in staring at his reflection in the Lombardi Trophy.

“I've just been telling people I was trying to process it,” Hurts said on “The Tonight Show.” “I think when you go into that, you don't know how you're gonna feel. You watch, as a fan, sports and championship games and these iconic moments, and you see the greats and how they handle it in their excitement and the rush of emotions. All I could think about was all the hard work, all I could think about was the effort. And to see my reflection on the chrome trophy in that mirror, it was a pretty good feeling.”

Jalen Hurts, Eagles enjoying their Super Bowl victory

It's been quite a ride for Hurts and the Eagles to reach the top of the mountain in the NFL, and now that they are here, they are going to celebrate. After spending the day after the Super Bowl at Disney World, Hurts has linked back up with his teammates, and they will now prepare for their parade in Philadelphia, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 14.

When you pick up a victory as monumental as the one the Eagles just enjoyed, it leads to a lengthy celebration that Hurts and the rest of his team are currently enjoying. And yet, it won't be long before they are back in action in 2025, as they will look to successfully defend their title by making another run back to the Super Bowl.