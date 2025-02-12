The Philadelphia Eagles are still in cloud nine following their 40-22 Super Bowl 59 win against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans last Sunday.

Although quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the game's Most Valuable Player, it was the collective effort of Philly that truly made that victory happen. Among those who made a huge mark on the contest was rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean, who also celebrated his 22nd birthday the same day he got to touch the Vince Lombardi Trophy as an NFL champion.

The former Iowa Hawkeyes star had his first NFL (regular seaon or playoffs) interception and touchdown in one sequence during the second quarter of Super Bowl 59. DeJean perfectly timed Mahomes' pass for the first interception of the contest from either side before taking it to the house for a pick-six.

Days have passed since that incredible play and DeJean apparently still couldn't believe that happened.

“It was a crazy feeling,” DeJean told Kevin Negandhi during an interview with SportsCenter. “I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know how to celebrate. I was just running around like a kid.”

In addition to his interception and touchdown, DeJean, who was taken in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft by Philly, finished the Chiefs game with three total tackles. He was also hardly the only player who stepped up on defense for the Eagles, who held Kansas City to just 275 total yards from scrimmage and limited the Mahomes-led attack to only 11 first downs and 3-for-11 on third downs.

Zack Baun led the Eagles with seven total tackles and also had an interception late in the second period. Josh Sweat had six combined tackles to go with 2.5 sacks and three quarterback hits. Overall, Philly's defense sacked Mahomes six times for a loss of 31 yards for the Chiefs. Kansas City turned the ball over three times (two via interceptions and one off a fumble).

With the Super Bowl in the bag, DeJean and the Eagles have a new challenge, which is to defend the championship in the 2025 campaign. But for now, it's all about celebrating their second franchise Super Bowl win.