The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs squared off in a Week 2 rematch of last year's Super Bowl, which the Eagles won 40-22. While the Chiefs couldn't pull out a win this time either, losing 20-17, Kansas City rookie Omarr Norman-Lott did what the D couldn't do in February and put a solid lick on Jalen Hurts.
Up 13-10 in the third quarter, Hurts was pressured in the pocket. He tried to scramble to buy time, but as he started to flee upfield, Norman-Lott, a second-round pick out of Tennessee, absolutely leveled the Eagles QB, knocking him right off of his feet.
Jalen Hurts gets LEVELED by Omarr Norman-Lott 🤯💥pic.twitter.com/OF56T1Mbqv
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 14, 2025
After the hard hit and ensuing punt, the Eagles' defense stepped up, intercepting Patrick Mahomes and giving it back to Hurts and the Philly offense. The tough-as-nails QB rallied after the decleating and led the Eagles on a 10-play touchdown drive that would ultimately be the game-winning score.
The win takes the defending Super Bowl champs to 2-0 on the season, and gives them sole possession of first place in the NFC East. Teams that start 2-0 make the playoffs at a 64% clip.
Kansas City, on the other hand, drops to 0-2 for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. The last time the team dropped its first two was in Andy Reid's second season, 2014. On a related note, that was also the last time the Chiefs missed the playoffs.
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles try to extend their unbeaten streak in Week 3 when they host the also-undefeated Los Angeles Rams. Omarr Norman-Lott and the Chiefs try to get the first win of the season next week when they travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants.