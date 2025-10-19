The Philadelphia Eagles could use a get-right game in Week 7. Philadelphia is on a two-game losing streak after getting embarrassed by the Giants on TNF last week. Now the Eagles are wondering how to fix their terrible offense before it is too late.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo explained how the Eagles responded after Week 6's embarrassing loss against the Giants.

“The Eagles return after that disappointing loss to the Giants,” Garafolo said via NFL GameDay on Sunday. “The feeling when talking to a lot of folks down there was that everybody just needs to get away. Get away from football, get away from negativity, get away from each other.”

Garafolo also explained that Philadelphia plans to get its running game going again against Minnesota.

“Let's get back and reset as we get ready for the Vikings, and get back to our identity on offense which is running the football,” Garafolo continued. “Look for the Eagles to lean on Saquon Barkley and that running game. Try to get that going against Brian Flores' defense and get everybody together and happy and get that chemistry flowing.”

NFL insiders declared this week that Eagles players also want to see more play-action passes and pre-snap motion on offense.

Philly's offense will certainly be under the microscope in Week 7.

Ryan Clark ready to give up on Eagles if they lose to Vikings in Week 7

Some national NFL analysts are beginning to lose faith in Philadelphia amid their recent struggles.

In fact, ESPN's Ryan Clark declared on Thursday that he's almost ready to give up on the Eagles. Clark explained that he'll be extremely worried about Philadelphia if they lose to Minnesota on Sunday.

“If you don't win this game against the Minnesota Vikings … I have no belief in you,” Clark said via First Take.

Philadelphia's offense does not look as mighty in 2025, especially the dynamic Saquon Barkley.

Saquon has been held in check through six weeks following his 2,000-yard season in 2024. He only has 95 attempts for 325 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the season.

The Eagles have also failed to get A.J. Brown heavily involved as a receiver. Brown only has 25 receptions for 274 yards and a touchdown through six games.

It will be fascinating to see how the Eagles look against a ferocious Vikings defense in Week 7.

Eagles at Vikings kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.