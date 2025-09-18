The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a 2-0 start in 2025 despite not looking great coming off of their Super Bowl victory, but the final score is what matters. The Eagles have and no problems there, dispatching the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs in a pair of one-score games.

However, coming out of the Week 2 win in Kansas City, nobody wanted to show the Eagles any love. A lot of the talk around the team has been around the ineffective passing game and the Tush Push, which the Eagles have continued to use at will so far this season.

On Sunday after the game, the Tush Push discourse reached a fever pitch. After videos surfaced of the Eagles false starting on the play and both teams lining up offsides with no penalty called, fans and pundits questioned why the play was still legal if it is not going to be officiated correctly.

Some pundits, Bill Simmons being one of them, even referred to the play as a rugby play. Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata took offense to that and joked that those people should be given jail time, via Zach Berman of The Athletic.

“Whichever announcer said it was a rugby play deserves jail time,” Mailata said. “It's a beautiful piece of art. …It's a lot of coordination, a lot of organized mass. Every other team can do it, why can't they convert?”

Mailata is right, and that is why the play remained legal after a lengthy debate about it over the offseason. However, if it isn't being officiated properly, it's fair to question whether it should stick around in 2026 and beyond.

Still, the Eagles are in the clear for this year and will continue to dominate short-yardage situations as a result. The Tush Push is still an unstoppable play whenever they run it, and it will keep being a problem for teams throughout the 2025 campaign. The fate of the play after that remains to be seen — it was just two votes from getting banned last offseason — but until then everyone is going to have to figure out how to stop it.