As the Philadelphia Eagles are now 2-0 after beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, it came with some controversy, once again involving the “Tush Push” play. Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones spoke about the Eagles' play and said there were many times the officials missed false start penalties, leading to head coach Nick Sirianni speaking about the conversation.

Jones would mention how Kansas City believed Philadelphia jumped early a few times in the “Tush Push” formation, especially close to the endzone, according to Ari Meirov.

#Chiefs DT Chris Jones on the Eagles tush-push: “We think he jumped multiple times. An official didn't see it so it wasn't called.” (🎥 @NoahSaccoTV)pic.twitter.com/9WaM0AHSQs https://t.co/PsDfX96FTz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 15, 2025



When asked about that, Sirianni would give insight into the play and how he believes the opponent played it on Sunday, according to Zach Berman.

“We got to be very good at it because I would argue that they were in the neutral zone a lot and taking every inch that they had,” Sirianni said. “They called the first one to back them up. I didn't think they necessarily backed up, but it is what it is. They're going to do other things to try to stop that, and I don't want to get too much into it, but they're doing everything they can do.”

“So it's a little bit of gamesmanship on both sides with that,” Sirianni continued. “We know, though, that we have to be perfect with it. With how we come off the football, timing it up, all those different things, because again, we know we have to be perfect with it. We have got to get better at that portion of it, being perfect with it.”

is this a false start? pic.twitter.com/cNDYn8cGwG — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 14, 2025

Eagles' Nick Sirianni on how his players execute the “Tush Push” play

After the Eagles beat the Chiefs again, it was deja vu since the last time the two teams faced off with one another, it was the last Super Bowl where the former dominated, 40-22, capturing their second championship, where the “Tush Push” was also used. Speaking more about how the referees call penalties regarding the infamous play around the league, Sirianni would express how it “speaks to the volumes” of the players.

“Listen, I fuss at the referees at times when I think it goes one way and I would expect them to do the exact same thing,” Sirianni said. “It was just a good effort because when you're running that play, everyone knows you're running that play. There's something pretty cool about being able to execute a play when you know exactly what's coming. It just speaks to the volumes of our guys.”

At any rate, Philadelphia starts the season keeping up the winning ways from last season at 2-0 and looks to keep their undefeated streak as the team takes on the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.