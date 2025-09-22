The Philadelphia Eagles escaped Week 3 with a dramatic 33-26 comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, but not without a major scare. Veteran right tackle Lane Johnson exited in the first quarter with what was initially listed as a neck and shoulder injury. He remained on the sideline in uniform but did not return.

However, after the game, Johnson told The Philadelphia Inquirer that he suffered a “stinger” and expects to be ready for Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Philadelphia immediately felt Johnson’s absence. On their first possession, the Eagles scored with a Jalen Hurts tush push, but the offense collapsed once Johnson left. With Matt Pryor filling in, Philadelphia ran 11 plays for minus-four yards across four straight failed drives to close the first half. The unit regained stability only after Fred Johnson replaced Pryor following halftime, leading a six-play, 79-yard drive concluded with Hurts’ 33-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert.

The Eagles mounted a 19-point second-half rally, powered by Hurts’ first three touchdown passes of the season and a pair of late special teams blocks by Jordan Davis, including a walk-off 61-yard return. Still, Lane Johnson’s absence underscored his value. The Eagles are 104-55-1 in games he has played during his career, compared to just 15-23 without him.

At 35 years old and in his 13th NFL season, Johnson remains among the league’s elite linemen. A six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, he entered 2025 with a 68.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, having allowed just two pressures in 61 pass-blocking snaps.

Philadelphia’s offensive line is already dealing with injuries to Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson, making Johnson’s health even more critical. Though Johnson has acknowledged that retirement may be only a year or two away, he stated before the season that he felt as strong as ever. His return in Week 4 would provide Jalen Hurts with much-needed security against a Buccaneers defense that enters the matchup undefeated at 3-0 after a 29-27 win in Week 3.

The Eagles claimed their third straight win in Week 3, proving the scoreboard doesn’t always tell the full story of a messy flight. Hurts finished 21-of-32 for 226 yards and three touchdowns, with a 117.4 passer rating. A.J. Brown, held without a catch in the first half, exploded for 109 yards on six receptions, while DeVonta Smith added eight catches for 60 yards and a score.