The Philadelphia Eagles pummeled the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, with the final score of the game settling in at 40-22. Philly carried a resounding 24-0 lead into halftime, with star wide receiver A.J. Brown scoring a touchdown right before halftime to give the Eagles that lead. After finding the end zone, Brown channeled LeBron James with his touchdown celebration.

Throughout his career, James has frequently used a celebration known as the “Silencer,” which he frequently uses when he silences the crowd or hits a big shot. Brown silenced Kansas City's fans by giving Philadelphia a seemingly insurmountable lead, and James was a fan of the superstar pass catcher pulling out his celebration on one of the biggest stages sports has to offer.

“Ayyyyyyyeeeeee AJ Brown, that Silencer was on point,” James said in a post on his Instagram story in response to Brown's celebration.

LeBron James a fan of A.J. Brown's celebration for the Eagles in Super Bowl 59

LeBron is a big fan of the NFL, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that he was tuned in for this game. With the Eagles running riot against the Chiefs, Brown pulled out LeBron's famous celebration, as he felt the tides of the contest had turned. Given KC's winning pedigree, some saw it as a bit of a risk, but it ended up not mattering.

While the score came in at 40-22, that doesn't properly reflect how big a blowout this was, due in large part to Brown and his teammates' strong play from the opening kickoff. They had some fun with it along the way, too, as evidenced by this celebration. And with a Super Bowl victory in the bag, Brown and the city of Philadelphia's celebration over this victory is only just getting started.