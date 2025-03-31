The most popular play in the NFL is still potentially on the chopping block (no pun intended). It's controversial, its success rate is unparalleled, and it might not be around much longer if the league gets its way.

As personnel from numerous organizations proceed with their vow to end the Tush Push, one coach has come to the defense of Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni over their dependable play.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen is supportive of it sticking around, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer:

“Well, I think they got the offensive line to do it, and I think they got the quarterback to do it. And I remember when we were there my first year, we put it in, and then obviously we started going, ‘Hey, let's do this, and let's do that.' Next thing you know we're like, ‘Hey, let's put two pushers back there.' And that just became the play. And it was like, well, ‘Let's do stuff off it,' but it was like, ‘Well, we don't need to get too creative with it,' like ‘We need one yard, and we're really good at this, and let's just keep doing it until they stop it.' “So I know should we get down inside the two and Nick [Sirianni] would be like, ‘Four quarterback sneaks in a row! Just call it. Four.'” What does Steichen think of the proposal to outlaw the play? “Yeah, I think it should stay in football. That's just my opinion.” On the report that Sirianni said Steichen should vote to keep it because he has success with it when the Eagles OC: “Oh, yeah, he let me know.”

Steichen served as Eagles OC in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Eagles' uncertain Tush Push future despite Shane Steichen vote

While Steichen, as well as other former Eagles coordinators like Jonathan Gannon and Kellen Moore, are expected to endorse the Tush Push, the final vote could potentially ban the play.

“We’ll see how it goes. All I will say about it is (Jonathan) Gannon, (Shane) Steichen and (Kellen) Moore better vote for it, Sirianni said, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network on Sunday. They are in the (head coach) position right now because of that play. So all three, I better have those three votes right there and the #Eagles’ vote. I at least know we have four.”

Sirianni and the Eagles hope for a positive outcome this offseason.