The Philadelphia Eagles have received a welcome boost ahead of Week 5, as linebacker Nakobe Dean is closing in on his long-awaited return.

After missing the first month of the season due to a torn patellar tendon suffered in last year’s playoffs, Dean looks set to rejoin the team much earlier than many anticipated.

His absence from the initial 53-man roster was a disappointment, especially after the breakout year he delivered in 2024, but the latest update signals a turning point in his recovery.

On Wednesday, the Eagles officially announced the opening of Dean’s 21-day practice window, a critical step that allows him to participate while the team evaluates his readiness for live action.

In the same post on their official X account, the Eagles also confirmed the addition of edge rusher Antwuan Powell-Ryland to the practice squad.

We have opened Nakobe Dean's practice window and signed Antwuan Powell-Ryland to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/7RSzNajpRh — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 1, 2025

Veteran long snapper Charley Hughlett also found himself in the news this week, as his agent Brett Tessler confirmed to Adam Schefter that Hughlett underwent successful surgery for a core injury.

The expectation is that he will return to action within the next couple of months, giving the Eagles clarity on the timeline for another key special teams contributor.

The move not only reinforces depth but also highlights how the front office is preparing for the stretch of games that could define their season.

Dean’s return would be significant for a defense that has already leaned heavily on first-round pick Jihaad Campbell, with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Smael Mondon Jr. rotating into Vic Fangio’s system.

While Campbell has flashed talent, Dean’s presence as a steadying force in the middle would restore experience and leadership. A potential Week 5 debut against the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field now looks more realistic than ever, offering fans a glimpse of what the linebacker corps might look like at full strength.

It also comes at a time when Philadelphia is looking to extend its unbeaten start. The Eagles escaped Week 4 with a tight 31-25 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and now prepare for a Denver squad riding momentum under rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

While the spotlight is on the defense’s health, Fangio himself made headlines this week with his candid comments about the NFL’s new kicking balls, which he believes have skewed the game.

Comparing the rule change to baseball’s “asterisk era,” Fangio argued that the alteration has led to inflated field-goal numbers and should be noted as such.

Still, for Eagles fans, the biggest storyline remains Dean. If his progress continues on schedule, Philadelphia could soon be adding a proven playmaker back into one of the league’s most formidable defenses.