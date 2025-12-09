Saquon Barkley finally ended his drought of explosive plays with a remarkable touchdown highlight in the Philadelphia Eagles' matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

The 2025 campaign hasn't been pleasant for the star running back. After having a historic 2024 season on top of helping Philadelphia win Super Bowl 59, he took a big step back in terms of production. His last touchdown came in Week 8 against the New York Giants, having him go through a five-game scoreless drought.

Luckily for him, he finally found an opening in the Chargers' defense to strike. The highlight took place in the fourth quarter as Barkley sprinted for 52 yards into the end zone for the touchdown.

SAQUON BARKLEY TURNS ON THE JETS FOR THE 52-YARD TD 🔥pic.twitter.com/5NXGp9dfNR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Saquon Barkley, Eagles played against Chargers

Despite Saquon Barkley's incredible touchdown highlight, the Eagles lost to the Chargers in stunning fashion by a 22-19 score in overtime.

Article Continues Below

Both teams traded blows throughout the entire course of the game. They forced turnovers on one another, seeing the matchup end in overtime with Los Angeles forcing a game-sealing interception.

Jalen Hurts had his worst performance of the season as the Chargers' defense made life difficult for him throughout the game. He completed 21 passes out of 40 attempts but threw four interceptions.

Barkley was a major bright spot with his resurgence in the rushing attack. He had 20 of the team's 25 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown.

AJ Brown led the receiving unit with six catches for 100 yards. Dallas Goedert came next with eight receptions for 78 yards, while DeVonta Smith caught four passes for 37 yards.

Philadelphia fell to an 8-5 record on the season but maintain their place at the top of the NFC East Division standings. They are above the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and New York Giants at the moment. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at third place. They are above the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks while trailing the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. ET.