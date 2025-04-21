The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the best teams when it comes to having solid players in the trenches, and they recently locked up one of their key players on the offensive line, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Pro-Bowl center Cam Jurgens and the Eagles reached agreement today on a four-year, $68 million extension that includes $39.4 million guaranteed that contractually ties him to Philadelphia through the 2029 season, per the team and his agent Ryan Tollner,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Eagles also confirmed the deal, and the team will have stability on the line for seasons to come.

Jurgens started 16 games last season at center after Jason Kelce retired and earned Pro Bowl honors, as he became the youngest Eagles center to earn Pro Bowl recognition since Ken Farragut in 1953. Jurgens will be 26 years old when next season starts, and is just reaching the surface of what he can really do on the field.

Jurgens was a big part of Saquon Barkley rushing for a league-record 2,504 yards, which included the playoffs, and the Eagles' running attack in general, where they totaled the most yards in NFL history with 3,866.

Jalen Hurts spoke about the play of Jurgens this season, as he was selected to be a Pro Bowler.

“He's been great all year,” Hurts said. “He had one bad snap to start the season off, and all the questioning and all the things that were thrown his way, and ended up being a Pro Bowler. He's done a great job.”