Philadelphia continues a rigorous overhaul of its coaching staff following a disappointing Wild Card exit, balancing a search for offensive leadership with key defensive stability. Standout defensive back Cooper DeJean recently offered his endorsement for the promotion of Joe Kasper to defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

DeJean praised Kasper’s intensity and passion, noting that the coach’s impact on the secondary has been significant even if he often works behind the scenes. This internal move, reported by Cameron Wolfe on X, serves to maintain continuity after Christian Parker departed to join the rival Dallas Cowboys.

Kasper, who previously developed the team's safeties, now takes charge of a unit that finished last season with the NFL's eighth-best pass defense, a critical component as the Eagles look to return to the Super Bowl in 2026.

The Eagles interviewed Packers QB coach Sean Mannion for their offensive coordinator job, a source tells Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. The ex-NFL quarterback has worked for the Green Bay staff for the last two seasons and played a vital role in helping Jordan Love achieve a standout QB rating of 101.2 this season, ranking sixth in the league.

Mannion’s addition to the interview list highlights the organization’s desire to explore diverse offensive perspectives as they seek their sixth coordinator in seven years. This move comes as the team casts a wide net, having already expressed interest in other rising talents and veteran minds to revitalize an offense led by Jalen Hurts.

This extensive search also includes established names like Matt Nagy, whose potential return to Philadelphia is seen as a homecoming after his stint with the Chiefs. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Nagy’s familiarity with the organization, where he began his coaching career in 2008, could provide the veteran stability the front office is searching for.

Simultaneously, analysts like Emmanuel Acho have pointed toward “dark horse” candidates such as Brian Daboll and Joe Brady.

With spring practices on the horizon, the pressure is mounting for management to finalize a staff that can maximize a roster currently sitting in its championship window.